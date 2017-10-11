Bobby Deol Joins Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez For Race 3

Bobby Deol who did his comeback in Poster Boys has always been an underrated actor in Bollywood. In a recent interview, he said “I want to work every day of my life. My ambition in life is to always keep moving.” Guess what! He has joined Salman Khan’s Race 3.

After a successful debut, the son of veteran actor Dharmendra experimented with his craft and picked varied projects — from love stories to thrillers to hardcore action films.

He got noticed for Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Soldier, Kareeb and Badal. Bobby’s career slowed down with duds like Chor Machaaye Shor, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Tango Charlie, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Kranti, Bardaasht and Jurm.

His fast-fading career got a new lease of life after hitting the jackpot with Yamla Pagla Deewana in 2011. But he couldn’t continue the successful steak, courtesy films like Thank You and Players.

Ramesh Taurani, the producer of Race 3, told Mirror, “I have worked with Bobby earlier and both Soldier and Naqaab were a great experience. He is an absolute delight to work with, very professional and a really nice guy. He will be styled differently in the film and you will see him in a never seen before avatar.”

Knowing the Race franchise you can never really predict who’s playing which shade. Taurani, on being asked Bobby Deol’s character, said, “In Race, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing.”

Recently Amitabh Bachchan was said to have refused the film. Taurani cleared, “Many names are floating around but only these three actors are confirmed. The rest will be announced whenever they are confirmed.”

Jacqueline Fernandez says it’s just speculation that she will be seen as a police officer in Race 3.

“I do not play a cop in Race 3. That was just a speculation. My character and role…I don’t think can be revealed till we see the film as Race 3 is that kind of a film where everything is a suspense. “