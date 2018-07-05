Actor Bobby Deol said he did not have any fear of getting overshadowed by superstar Salman Khan in his comeback film “Race 3“.

“Race 3” crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office in India. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film got an opening day collection of Rs 29.17 crore.

Asked if he feared getting overshadowed by Salman, Bobby told IANS: “I don’t think I had any kind of fear because I had nothing to lose. Being a part of a film after four years with this big project would have only made me gain things… I only gained from this film. I never feared about getting overshadowed.”

The actor said he is just happy that the “Dabangg” star believed in him. “And gave me an opportunity and a great role in the film.”

His next “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se” is with his father and veteran actor Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol.