Bobby Darling, now known as Pakhi Sharma, had undergone a sex-change surgery in November 2015 in Bangkok and settled down with her Mr Right in February the following year. To the world, it looked like Bobby had finally found her happily ever after.

But now, Bobby has sued her Bhopal-based husband Ramnik Sharma for domestic abuse, unnatural sex, and dowry harassment. According to a report in Times Of India, Bobby accused her husband of not only usurping her property but also abusing her after getting drunk.

She also gave a statement to the daily saying, “Ramnik would beat me up after getting drunk and accuse me of having extramarital affairs with every second man. He also usurped my property and money. He made me give him co-ownership of my flat in Mumbai, and did the same when we bought our penthouse in Bhopal. He also bought a SUV using my money immediately after the marriage. Now, I am left with nothing. He had paid the building’s security guards to keep an eye on me, and they would inform him of all my moves.”

Bobby adds, “I have faced a lot of domestic violence. I still can’t move my left hand freely and limp while walking. My speech is also slurred. I would cry like a child and pee in my clothes while pleading with him to stop hitting me.”

Furthermore, she spoke about why she potrayed to the media that everything was good in her marriage, “All my calls were answered on the loudspeaker and he would always be around. So, I had no option of speaking the truth.” She then went on adding about how she fled fro her Bhopal house, “Ramnik had gone out to get his phone repaired and I seized the opportunity. I booked a cab and told the cabbie to give the wrong address to the building’s security guards. Had they realised the cab had come to fetch me, they would have informed Ramnik. I packed my belongings and important documents in two suitcases and fled to the airport. Fearing that he would come for me, I spent eight hours in the airport washroom. I also switched off my phone so that my whereabouts couldn’t be traced,” she says.

On the other hand, her husband has also given a statement on the situation, “Bobby is lying blatantly. She is the one who fled with my property papers, money and gold, and I have filed an FIR against her. She was after my money. I have never hit her. She is not a bechari to take domestic abuse lying low. Why didn’t she ever bring it up with the media or anyone close to her? I have proofs for all my claims. She wants me arrested so that she can have all my property. The Mumbai flat she is talking about is mine and so is the Bhopal penthouse, which I bought for her as she was not willing to stay with my mother.”

Currently, Bobby has returned to her mother’s place in Delhi and she has filed an FIR with Delhi police alleging her husband of domestic abuse and unnatural sex, along with accusing him, his mother and brother of dowry harassment, as per the same report.