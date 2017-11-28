BMC Demolishes A Part Of Anil Kapoor’s Office! Click To Know Why

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on last Friday demolished an illegal alteration in Bollywood Actor Anil Kapoor’s office located at Santacruz West. The office cabin and a part of the office was removed.

Apparently, Anil’s office has some illegal construction for which the BMC had sent him a letter but the officials demolished the illegal alteration in his office. According to a report in Mid-day, the civic officials have given statements for the same.

A senior civic official told mid-day, “On November 24, we carried out demolition work of cabin and partition inside the office of the structure. In September, we had sent a notice under MRTP (Maharashtra Regional Town Planning) Act to the owner of the structure asking him to either regularise the part from Building Proposal department or remove the illegal construction. However, they did not take any action, so we removed the part altogether.”

A person working in the office commented that the BMC officials had sent a notice 15 days before they visited and demolished. “We cooperated with the officials to the best of our ability. It was obviously a loss for us, but rules are rules. We evacuated the office when they arrived. The repair work post demolition will be taken care of, over the next few days.”

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mubarakan which turned out to be a good movie which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Athiya Shetty. Anil will be net seen in Fanney Khan is being produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment, and T-Series is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film “Everybody’s Famous!”. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 13, 2018.