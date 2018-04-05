BlackBuckPoachingCase : My Love Will Always Be With Salman Khan Says Rani Mukerji

Actress Rani Mukerji says her love will always be with her Hello Brother co-star Salman Khan.

A court in Jodhpur will announce its verdict in the 1998 Kankani poaching case, involving superstar Salman Khan, on Thursday.

Asked to comment on it, Rani told the media: “I always say this, my love will always be with him.”

Besides Salman, his Hum Saath-Saath Hai co-stars Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu were also accused of poaching blackbucks during the film’s shooting. The three actors were photographed at the Jodhpur airport on Wednesday afternoon.