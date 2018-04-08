Blackbuck Poaching Case Update: Salman Khan Returns Home

After spending two nights in a Jodhpur jail, superstar Salman Khan returned home to a hero’s welcome with thousands of fans lined up at the Mumbai Airport and outside his Bandra home here on Saturday evening.

Several thousand, ranging from toddlers in arms to youth, elderly men and women, many carrying placards and banners with Salman’s pictures had been waiting after he was granted bail by Jodhpur Session Court Judge R. K. Joshi.

Louds screams of joy went up with frantic waving and clicking pictures on mobiles as soon as an apparently healthy and cheerful Salman stepped out of the Mumbai Airport after alighting from Jodhpur by a chartered flight.

Sporting a dark t-shirt, a cap, he was accompanied by his sisters Alvira and Arpita, besides his omnipresent personal bodyguard Shera.

For that ‘Being Human’ touch, Salman carried Arpita’s one-year-old son, who appeared bewildered by all the noisy attention his famous ‘Mamu’ was getting.