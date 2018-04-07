Blackbuck Poaching Case Update: Judge Hearing Salman Khan’s Bail Plea Transferred

A District and Sessions Court Judge who had reserved the bail plea hearing in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been transferred, according to the Rajasthan High Court website.
The website on Friday night listed that Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi’s was transferred to Sirohi.
Now Sirohi District and Sessions Court Judge Chandra Shekhar Sharma will be joining the legal team here for the Bollywood actor’s bail plea hearing on Saturday.
On Friday, Judge Joshi had reserved the bail plea hearing in the blackbuck poaching case in which Salman has been convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment.
Trending
- Kapil Sharma Supports Salman Khan On Black Buck Poaching Case; Lashes Out On Media
- Fashion FriYay: Times When Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Proved How She Is Ever-Fashion-Ready
Joshi had asked for more documents, such as files of previous cases heard by Rural and High Courts, a decision could be taken on the bail plea.
The defence and prosecution will present their arguments at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday. The actor had recently finished the Abu Dhabi schedule of his upcoming film Race 3. The film is set to release on EID this year. The film stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah in lead roles.