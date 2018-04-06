Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Is STRONG & Genuine; Bollywood’s Heart Goes Out!

Salman Khan’s conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur court on Thursday has saddened film fraternity members like Jaya Bachchan, Subhash Ghai and Alok Nath, who hope he will get justice in a higher court.

Actor-politician Jaya told the media: “I am feeling bad… The film industry has invested so much on him, they will suffer loss. After 20 years, they are finding him guilty. But law takes its course… What can one say?”

Asked if she sees him get justice in a higher court, Jaya said: “He should… He does a lot of humanitarian work through his organisation Being Human.”

Salman, 52, was found guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for killing two blackbucks, an endangered species, hunting of which is prohibited by law. The incident took place in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Bollywood film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

While Salman has been sentenced to five years in prison, four co-accused stars — Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam — apart from one other local person, were acquitted of all charges.

Ghai tweeted: “I am extremely shocked to hear Salman Khan being convicted… but also having full trust in Indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice… Since he (Salman) is most loved person by industry and people for his human reasons too.”

Alok, who has worked closely with Salman in films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, told a TV channel that it’s tragic that such a verdict has come after two decades.