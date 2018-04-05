Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Fans, Please DO NOT Read This!

Actor Salman Khan was found guilty on Thursday in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case while the other four accused stars Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Neelam were acquitted of all charges.The trial of the case was in progress since the last 19 years and the judge in a court here had reserved the order after the final arguments on March 28.

Arguments were in progress in the court regarding the quantum of punishment for Salman. Salman was accused in the case which took place while he was shooting for the film Hum Saath-Saath Hain in 1998. Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha has protested against the decision of acquitting the other accused stars.

The actor was given sentenced 2 years of jail but since the term was less than 3 years he was eligible to ask for bail. Now, the verdict that has been out is he has been jailed for 5 years.

The people on Twitter went crazy and tweeted some amazing puns that will totally make your day!

1. Well, we all know Salman is the most eligible bachelor in the country!

If Salman ever gets married and has 2 kids, he should probably name them Convicted and Bailed. #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Rohan A. Sawant (@iamrohansawant) April 5, 2018

2.We can never forget Salman’s iconic shirtless song!

Jaaye jaaye, jaayee jaaaye, ek baar jo pett mein jaaye…Hiran phir nahi aaye, heyy heey, Hirann phir nahi aaye .. #BlackBuckPoachingCase — Lazy Lion (@pun_zabi) April 5, 2018

3. Every couple right now!

This could be us but aaj salman bhai fhir khud gaadi chala k court janewala Hai..#BlackBuckPoachingCase#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/3g1Ycysmg0 — subodh biswal (@subodhbiswal93) April 5, 2018

4. Salman and Vivek’s dosti is surely the best!