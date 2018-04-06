Blackbuck Poaching Case: BAD NEWS For Salman Khan Fans!

District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi on Friday adjourned Bollywood star Salman Khan’s bail hearing in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case to Saturday.

Joshi told the media here that he has reserved the judgment till April 7.

Salman will now have to stay another night at the Jodhpur Central Jail, where he was lodged in barrack Number 1, on Thursday following his conviction.

Trending

Senior advocate Mahesh Boda represented Salman’s case in the sessions court.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri, while pronouncing the guilty verdict in the case of killing the protected antelopes, called Salman, 52, a “habitual offender” under the wildlife protection laws of the country.

Salman’s sisters Alvira and Arpita were present in the court when the judgement was pronounced.

Amid tight security, Salman was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail where he will spend at least a night in barrack number one. The prison houses rape-accused Asaram Bapu, Bhanwari Devi murder accused Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal Regar, arrested for killing a Muslim and blatantly filming the act.

The court also imposed a small fine of Rs 10,000 on one of the biggest Bollywood stars who currently has an upwards of Rs 600 crore worth of unfinished film projects under his belt.

Prosecution alleged that Salman and other Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam went hunting on the October 1-2 in 1998 outside a forest reserve near Kankani village in Jodhpur while shooting for “Hum Saath Saath Hain” in 1998.

The four co-stars and a local, Dushyant Singh, were all acquitted.

This is the fourth time Salman was sent to Jodhpur jail. Earlier, he spent 18 days in the jail at different times in 1998, 2006 and 2007 — all in poaching cases. Every time, he was released on bail.

Soon after the guilty verdict, members of Bishnoi community, who worship the antelope believing that it is a reincarnation of a 600-year-old guru, celebrated in front of the court.

The Bishnoi community was anguished by the poaching incident and had filed a complaint against the stars, saying they heard gunshots being fired shortly after midnight on October 1, 1998.

This is one of many legal battles Salman has faced in the last 20 years, including allegations of killing a homeless man while driving drunk in Mumbai, a charge he was acquitted of.

He was also booked for keeping a weapon under an expired arms licence. But a trial court had acquitted him.

In other cases, he was accused of killing two protected chinkaras in Bhawad and one in Mathania. However, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted him in 2016.