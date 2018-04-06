Blackbuck Poaching Case: BAD NEWS For Salman Khan Fans!

District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi on Friday adjourned Bollywood star Salman Khan’s bail hearing in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case to Saturday.

Joshi told the media here that he has reserved the judgment till April 7.

Salman will now have to stay another night at the Jodhpur Central Jail, where he was lodged in barrack Number 1, on Thursday following his conviction.

