Blackमेल Makers To Host A Special Screening For Irrfan Khan’s Piku Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan!

As the Irrfan starrer Blackमेल is inching closer to its release, the film team is looking forward to special screenings for close friends and industry people. The makers of the film will be organising a special screening for Bollywood’s veteran actor and Irrfan’s Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

Irrfan shares a very special bond with the legendary actor and wishes to showcase his film to his Piku co-star first.

On behalf of Irrfan, makers Abhinay Deo and Bhushan Kumar will host a special screening for Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier Irrfan had expressed that he wishes Blackमेल to get the best release possible, hence the makers have decided to release the film as scheduled.

Blackमेल has received immense appreciation ever since the teaser of the film released. The teaser showed Irrfan running around the streets wearing nothing more than a pair of boxer shorts with his face covered by a bra-and-panty paper bag.

Trending

The hilarious trailer of the Irrfan-starrer further piqued the interest of the audience in which the question raised was: “What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?”

The quirky trailer promises a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao, among many others.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, ‘Blackमेल’, directed by Abhinay Deo, is slated to release on April 6, 2018.