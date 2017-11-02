BJP Seeks To Arrange A Pre- Release Viewing Of Padmavati By The Selected Rajputs

The Bhartiya Janta Party had written to the Election Commision for Pre-release viewing of Padmavati. They demanded a stay release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati ahead of Gujrat Elections.

According to a report in Times Of India, the saffron party on Wednesday wrote a letter to the election commission. The spokesperson of BJP and Kshatriya leader I K Jadeja said that BJP would prefer that Padmavati movie shall be either banned or postponed.

“We have received representations from Khastriya, Rajput communities opposing any purported distortion of history and character of Rani Padmavati in the movie. History says that Padmavati never met Allaudin Khilji.,” said Jadeja.

Any distortion in the movie which hurts sentiments of Rajput Kshatriya community should be avoided as Gujarat is going to polls in December,” said Jadeja

The Multiplex Owners’ Association Gujarat (MOAG) also stated that ten days ago, they received a letter from t Karni Sena. “The upcoming film – Padmavati – directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali tinkers with the history of Hindu and Rajput communities. It is an issue of violation of the dignity of women of these communities. The release of the film has faced a stay in Rajasthan and if the film is released in Gujarat, it would invite strong protests against the movie. There may be damage and destruction to the property as well,” the letter included.

“There is still a month to the release of the film and such disputes are usually resolved. However, we don’t know what the outcome will be considering the upcoming elections in the state,” said Manubhai Patel, president, MOAG.

Padmavati has been facing issues before it’s release. The movie is all set to release on 1st December.