A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Guna in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday voiced his reservations over cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma opting for a foreign land as the venue of their marriage.

“A big cricketer got married recently. But in such a large country, he could find a place to marry. A player, for whom the land of India doesn’t hold any importance, can’t be a patriot,” said MLA Pannalal Shakya, without naming Kohli, while inaugurating a skill development center here.

The BJP has, however, distanced itself from the remarks of Shakya. Party’s state spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal told reporters that the remarks were personal views of the MLA and that the BJP had nothing to do with it.

Reacting to Shakya’s remarks, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav said, “When the BJP leaders want to hide their failures, they start giving such statements to divert people’s attention. That’s what is happening currently in the state.”

Trending

After a BJP lawmaker objected to the Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding abroad, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP by telling the young to take the ruling party’s prior approval before deciding their wedding venue and food menus.

“To all the young men/women in India, please take prior approval from the BJP for Deciding on whom to marry, deciding venue of marriage, deciding nature of festivities and deciding food menus,” the Congress spokesperson tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Pannalal Shakya from Guna in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday raised questions about India captain Kohli’s “patriotism” after he married the Bollywood actress Anushka in Italy.

“A big cricketer got married recently. But in such a large country, he could not find a place to marry. A player for whom the land of India doesn’t hold any importance can’t be a patriot,” Mr. Shakya said, without naming Kohli.