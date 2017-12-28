Is Biwi No.1 Remake On The Cards; David Dhawan Clears The Air

Following the path of his last box office hit Judwaa 2, rumours were rife that David Dhawan and son Varun Dhawan will cash on the remake of yet another Salman Khan film, Biwi No.1.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, David Dhawan clarified the rumours. He said, “Good that people are speculating about what we will do next,” he continued. “We haven’t thought about remaking Biwi No. 1 as of yet. Right now, we’re in the holiday mood.

Let the New Year begin and then we’ll think of what to do next. I know it is a convenient formula to do remakes and sequels. But we may surprise everyone by doing an entirely original film this time.”

After directing 45 films in 41 years of his career, David Dhawan is very content with his actor son Varun and filmmaker son Rohit Dhawan ‘s sincerity and dedication towards their work. In a conversation with the daily David openly said that only Varun can bring him back to direction. “I have directed 45 films in the last 41 years. And before we forget, I was a film editor before a director. I have left nothing to prove. Some critics say I haven’t changed my formula for 40 years. But the question is why should I, when it’s working fine. I am proud of what I’ve achieved in the industry, and in life. But I am even prouder of what my sons Rohit and Varun have achieved in just 4-5 years.”

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in October directed by Shoojit Sircar of Pink fame releasing on June 1, 2018.