30 Years ago on the exact same day, Bollywood Industry received one of the most beautiful gift it can ever have. Well, we are talking about the person who has the most beautiful smile, none other than Sonakshi Sinha.

She did her debut with the handsome hunk- Salman Khan and when you have Salman on the screen, it’s really difficult to concentrate on anything else. But this beautiful lady proved us wrong, just with her acting skills, expressions and dance moves she won everyone’s hearts and trust us that in this industry it’s definitely not easy to win love from the audience.

She debuted with Dabangg which went a super duper hit, and then back to back with her movies Sonakshi proved us, she definitely has a bright future with Bollywood or we should say, definitely Bollywood has a bright future with her! Her magnificent performance in movies like Lootera, Akira, Rowdy Rathore, Tevar, Holiday and many more proves us why she is unparalleled and pre- eminent.

If we had to name any one best quality about her than we would say it’s her versatility! Whether it is singing, dancing, acting or the art of taking selfies, she always does it with perfection!

Today on this special day, we would like to mention a few things which make Sonakshi so amazing!

Bindaas Dance Moves:

Sonakshi is one star who knows how to make dance look fun. Her carefree moves are hard not to notice. She even matched stepped with the God of Dance, Prabhu Dheva, what more can you say. Maybe that’s why all her dance numbers are so awesome! Here are some of her most popular dance tracks from Bollywood. We bet you won’t be able to stop yourself from grooving to them!

Action Gal:

Sonakshi could have chosen to do any other normal roles just like all her contemporaries but she chose to pull off some action roles too! Nowadays if an action movie doesn’t have Sonakshi in it, it seems a little drab. Movies like Akira, Force 2, R… Rajkumar, Tevar and so many more just makes us believe that this lady has earned this genre.

Singing Sensation:

Many people sing but only few people’s voices are able to touch your heart. Sonakshi is one of them! Not only did she judge the singing reality show- Indian Idol Junior, the actress also churned out a fun party track, which had her singing and rapping too.

Check out her Music Video ‘Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai’ here:

Style Icon:

What you wear doesn’t actually matter but how you carry it, does. We feel Sonakshi knows it very well! Whether it’s a Saari or a Skirt she pulls it off in style ! Don’t believe?

Check out here:

We completely agree with her Instagram handle, she is indeed, ‘Asli Sona’. We are blessed we have such amazing talent among us. Truly Bollywood would be incomplete without you, Sonakshi. A very happy birthday to you! Have a blessed time ahead.