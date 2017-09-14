Bollywood Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way from when he started his career as a theatre artist. Did you know how did he manage to enter B’town? Today, we follow his journey to becoming one of Bollywood’s most successful actors.

Let’s take a look:

1. The actor was passionate about music and theatre right from childhood.

2. He started off by auditioning and winning Season 2 of ‘Roadies‘ a popular reality show on MTV, in 2004.

3. Later, Ayushmann went back and got his masters degree from Punjab University in Mass Communication. In an interview, he said he wanted to get the degree because Shah Rukh Khan got one in Mass Comm too, and Ayushmann is a huge fan of the star.

4. After completing his education, he moved to Delhi where he hosted a show called ‘Big Chai – Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann‘ on Big FM as an RJ.

5. Two years later, he moved to Mumbai and became a VJ on MTV. He also hosted a lot of shows on other channels like India’s Got Talent, IPL Extra Innings, and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla.

6. He got his big break in Bollywood in Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor, in which he also made his singing debut with the huge hit track Paani Da Rang. His work in the film won him both the Best Male Debut and the Best Male Playback Singer Awards at Filmfare that year.

7. Ayushmann’s career took off after that and he took a whole bunch of risks, picking up unconventional roles in films like Nautanki Saala, Bewakoofiyaan, Hawaizaada and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

8. The actor/singer continues to perform at live concerts and has 3 music singles.

9. Recently, Mr. Khurrana has been gaining praises for his amazing performance in his latest release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.