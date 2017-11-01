Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is loved by millions. Not only for her immense beauty but also for the work she done till now. The actress has amazingly handled her success, motherhood, and her comeback! She has been one of the most beautiful women of the world and this is one thing that has remained constant about her.


The ‘influential fashionista’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been topping trends list like never before for her fashion choices. The actress not only rules the red carpets but also rocks the magazine covers.

On her birthday, we bring to you 8 mindblowing covers of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the cover of Elle Magazine’s 14th Anniversary Issue. She got back the old school charm with a high bun and heavy winged eyeliner.

2. The word Angelic Beauty is perfect for the actress. Striking a pose with an intriguing look along with her wings and a sensational outfit is Perf!

3. Aish stole the show with this one! The perfect vintage style look on the 100th Issue of the HELLO magazine looks effortlessly elegant.

4.The boho chic look is just what Mrs Bachchan rocks. Donning a Sabyasachi lehenga with a dark red lip shade is just what we call glamorous.

5. The smoking hot Hello! magazine cover had Aishwarya heating things up in an off-shoulder red gown. Man! She looked seductress!

6. Aishwarya Rai’s timeless beauty conquers the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride cover in November 2016. She was an epitome of elegance where she ended up looking like a dream.

7. Aish pumped up the sexy quotient on the Vogue cover of 2015. Sporting fringes and Tommy Hilfiger apparels she redefined sexy!

8. Aishwarya Rai carried a chic look in a Sanchita suit paired with Jimmy Choo heels and Confluence accessories. She was also leading Grazia’s 100 Most Influential In Fashion list.

Bonus

As we all know Aishwarya and Ranbir shared a sexy chemistry in Ae Dil Hai Muskhil, before the release of the movie the duo had set the cover of Filmfare on fire. The cover looked much more than steamy.

We wish a Very Happy Birthday to this endless beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

