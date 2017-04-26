Actress Bipasha Basu, who is about to complete one year of marital bliss with her actor husband Karan Singh Grover, says the key fundamental foundation of their relationship is friendship.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016. The “No Entry” actor took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her marriage.

“…It’s going to be a year soon .. this clip from the April 28 2016, when we officially became husband and wife. It’s been amazing till now… our relationship’s key fundamental foundation is friendship… it’s selfless and loving,” Bipasha captioned the video.

​Check out the video here:

There were reports stating that Bipasha​ is expecting her first child. Taking to Twitter, the 38-year-old actress shot down rumours and said that whenever it happens she would share it with her fans and followers.

“The curiosity about me being pregnant…is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the people who are so eager for this to happen,” Bipasha tweeted on Tuesday morning.

“We are not planning to have a baby right now.When we do plan..it will be joyous news which we will share with our well wishers then,” she added.

“The constant guessing game is tiring..as am more than straightforward person.So please do not believe anything that gets written. Thank you all,” she added.

The pair was last seen together in the 2015 horror film “Alone”.

Karan will next be seen in “3 Dev“, which is the story of a couple where the wife is extremely religious and the husband is not. They rent out their house to three youngsters and certain situations lead to the three being termed God, leading to hilarious situations of lies, mistaken identity and chaos.​