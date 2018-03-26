A few weeks ago, it came in the news that ex-Big Boss contestants Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira had secretly gotten married in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. After tying the knot in a low-key wedding, the 2 lovebirds flitted off to a secluded island in Indonesia for their honeymoon. After spending some romantic time together, the couple returned to Mumbai earlier this week.

While talking to Bombay Times, Rochelle spilled some details about their honeymoon. She said, “We wanted to cut off from the outside world the moment we boarded the flight. So, we switched off our phones and electronic devices, setting our hearts and minds on the sand and the sea. Our choice was a quaint and isolated island off the coast of Lombok, Indonesia. We stayed at a beautiful boutique villa, situated on a pristine beach. We chose homestay to experience the authentic local culture.”

“I usually prefer relaxing by the beach, but decided to follow my wife’s adventurous ways this time around,” adds Keith. “She convinced me to go paragliding, scuba diving and snorkelling. This is definitely one of the best trips we’ve had together and it’s even more special as it was our honeymoon.”

Earlier In an interview, Keith opened up about his proposal. As quoted by Hindustan Times, “I had a lot of plans to make it a dream proposal. I wanted to do it by the beach in Andamans or in the hills but work played spoilsport. Finally, it happened at home. She came over and I popped the question to her. It was a beautiful moment. We are a real couple and like to keep things simple. Yes, it is official that KeRo are engaged.”

The 2 have been together for years, meeting for the first time on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 9. The 2 got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.