Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan To Entertain Us With Team Aiyaary

As Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary is inching closer to its release, the cast visited the sets of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 yesterday to promote their film.

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee who are seen in the mentor-protege bond in the film were seen posing for a selfie with the host Salman Khan.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media platforms to share the picture saying, “#Aiyaary team at #bigbossseason11 this sunday ! with @BeingSalmanKhan @BajpayeeManoj @Rakulpreet”.

The trio looked every bit of dashing in the picture making the audience excited to witness more. The episode will be aired on Sunday.

Aiyaary revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways. The film portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protégé bond with Manoj Bajpayee.

Trending

Neeraj Pandey is known to present films backed by power packed performances by an ensemble cast. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra as the mentor and protege, Aiyaary also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles.

The trailer of Aiyaary has got everyone hooked and is adding to the excitement to the film. Neeraj Pandey who can be regarded as a pioneer of espionage thriller is set to present Aiyaary which will prove to be a treat this Republic day.

Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents Aiyaary A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 26th January, 2018.