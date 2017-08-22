Well, seems like Indian actors are truly taking it to the west in a big way. With people like Irrfan donning lead roles, Priyanka Chopra earning a top spot amongst the American audiences, its now Ali Fazal’s turn to shine bright! The actor will soon be seen opposite Dame Judi Dench in Oscar Nominated director – Stephen Frears’ feature – Victoria and Abdul, which is soon to have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on 3rd September.

Now adding another feather to his hat, Variety which is internationally the biggest platform has recognised Ali as one of the top 10 actors to watch out for this year globally. This year Ali will be felicitated at the annual Hamptons International Film Festival where these awards and honors are given. Past awardees of this honor have been the likes of Oscar winning actresses Lupita N’yongo and Viola David. This year Ali will be felicitated alongside other actors like Barry Keoghan who’s starring currently in Dunkirk, Daveed Diggs who’s previously won the prestigious Tony Award for his work in the Broadway show Hamilton.

This definitely is going to be a first for an Indian actor to be earning such an honour. It’s believed that Ali will soon be leaving for a world tour to promote the film starting with Venice. The film is set to release in India on 6th October.

Trending :