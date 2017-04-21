Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s fitness trainer Vrinda Mehta has been roped in to appear in actor Suniel Shetty’s upcoming reality show “Indias Asli Champion…Hai Dum“.

Vrinda, who has been working in the fitness industry for over two decades, has trained Amitabh Bachchan for over 11 years. She has also worked for other Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sridevi, Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan, Tabu and Twinkle Khanna.

“India’s Asli Champions…Hai Dum” will test the physical and mental endurance of contestants from different walks of life. Vrinda will help them as a fitness expert. She will work with each contestant personally and help them push boundaries.

“I am really excited to make my on-screen debut with ‘India’s Asli Champion…Hai Dum’. The show is so well designed and all the contestants are so focused towards their goal, that it’s great to see so much of enthusiasm in them,” Vrinda said in a statement.

“Working with Suniel Shetty is like the cherry on the cake for me. We have interacted in the recent past and he is as always very calm and composed. It’s a pleasure working with him and I’m looking forward to many more exciting experiences in the show,” she added.

“India’s Asli Champion…Hai Dum” will soon be aired on &TV. This is not the first time Shetty is hosting a show on television. He was earlier associated with ‘India’s Biggest Loser’ which was also a fitness reality show.

Suniel Shetty may have been away from the silver screen for sometime now but his daughter, Athiya Shetty who debuted in Nikhil Advani’s Hero is certainly here to stay. She will be next seen in Mubarakan along with Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

His son Ahaan Shetty too is all set for his Bollywood debut soon. He has already signed a film with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Filmmaker Karan Johar tpo, had previously said that Ahan is a ‘star in the waiting.’