Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has completed the first schedule of the upcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan in Malta.

Big B on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a picturesque image of the set.

“Back to base… Travelling now after completion of my first schedule of ‘Thugs Of Hindostan‘,” Amitabh tweeted.

The 74-year-old took to his blog and wrote: “The unit of ‘Thugs Of Hindostan‘ gathers about me in numbers. I wonder what it could be. I think and apprehend some wrong that may have happened. They all stand in silence…I in apprehension…looking about…Then the Director steps out from the largish crew crowd and speaks: ‘It’s a wrap for Mr Bachchan for this schedule!’ “

Thugs of Hindostan, which went on floors last month also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and “Dangal” fame Fatima Sana Sheikh. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

An adaptation of the 1839 novel “Confessions of a Thug“, the movie is slated for a 2018 Diwali release.

The Yash Raj Films’ project, which promises to have action on sea and a dose of history, brings Amitabh and Aamir together for the first time. Apparently, for the first schedule of the film, the makers had built ships in early eighteenth century style and an international crew had worked on them for over two months. Also, we hear, the main purpose if these ships is for shooting high octane action sequences.

The 74-year-old cine icon will also be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in the upcoming movie 102 Not Out. The two will be working together after over two decades. It is based on a Gujarati play by the same name and is helmed by director Umesh Shukla.