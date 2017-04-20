Big B wants school curriculum to have waste management

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, says that waste management should be part of the school curriculum.

“Waste management is a huge problem. We need to inculcate a kind of thinking and training at a very young age. As a part of the school curriculum, we need to have a class where this is taught,” the veteran actor said on Thursday.

The actor was present at the launch of Season 4 of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India where he spoke about the ways to keep the city clean.

“Our purpose here is linked to cleanliness. We need to sort our waste. If we sort the waste where it is generated, it will be easy to recycle this. We can reduce the burden of garbage on our country” said Amitabh.

Big B is the Campaign Ambassador of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India.

“I feel that every time I travel, places are looking a lot cleaner. Certain areas of Mumbai which were known to be dirty are cleaner. I think there is a greater consciousness” he said.

Big B added: “I’m very happy that Swachh Bharat has taken off and done so well, but we now need to take the next step. We need to collect, segregate and compost this waste. Compost is a very healthy ingredient. It can be used as fertilizer.”

He feels it would be wonderful if while taking care of our own backyards, we would take care of other’s front yards as well. “But I think even if we go and clean up waste thrown by someone else, it would set an example,” he said.

On the work front, the 74-year-old actor will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan. The movie will be helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who also directed Aamir in Dhoom 3.