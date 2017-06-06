Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla, will release on December 1 and will be clashing with Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu.

The film features Big B as a 102-year-old and Rishi as his 75-year-old son. The makers aim to wrap up the shoot by July, read a statement.

102 Not Out is based on writer-director Saumya Joshi’s successful Gujarati play by the same name. The film is a sweet story between a father and a son and the duo will also speak a few lines in Gujarati in the film!

Amitabh and Rishi, who will be seen sharing screen space after two decades, have previously worked in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and Kabhi Kabhie.

Actor Manav Kaul will play the on-screen husband of Vidya Balan in the slice-of-life comedy film Tumhari Sulu.

“Our search for the character of Ashok lasted for two months. We finally zeroed down on Manav, who is a fine, seasoned actor capable of blending into different roles. We were looking for someone solid opposite Vidya and Manav fits the bill,” said director Suresh Triveni in a statement.

Vidya will be seen in a fun role as a night radio jockey and the film is being produced bT-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. We recently reported that Vidya will be dancing to Sridevi’s iconic number Hawa Hawai in the film. The makers felt that instead of getting the track re-sung by a new voice, it would be wise to retain Kavita Krishnamurthy’s voice, as the track was synonymous with her unique vocals. Rajeev Surti will choreograph the track this month.

