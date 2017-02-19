Big B To Star In Kabir Khan’s Next?

Kabir Khan recently wrapped up his upcoming film Tubelight starring Salman Khan. While the film’s post production work is about to start, we hear, the director may have big plans for his next. Buzz is, the director is eyeing Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role for his next film.

Apparently, the director has already met the megastar for a couple of meetings to discuss the film and it is likely that the film’s pre production work may commence soon.

There is little known about the project for now and an official announcement is also yet to happen. Reports suggest that the film is expected to go on the floors this year itself.

In the meanwhile, Tubelight is all set to hit the theaters this Eid.