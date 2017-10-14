Karan Johar recently announced a new project of Dharma Productions. For the first time ever, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would be seen together in a film directed by Ayan Mukerji. Dragon as it was earlier called, has finally been titled Brahmastra.

It’s a fantasy adventure which said to be a trilogy and the first part would be hitting the silver screens on August 15, 2019. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhat is Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project yet. Being a superhero film, the budget is definitely going to be huge.

Now, as per a report in a DNA, the budget of ‘Brahmastra’ is said to be more than Rs. 100 crore. a source informed the daily, “Karan plans to go big with Brahmastra. He has asked the team not to worry about the budget. KJo understands that a superhero film needs a mounting of a certain stature. The approximate budget of the film is expected to be over 100 crore, which also means that Brahmastra will be KJo’s biggest film till date, budget-wise.”

Trending :

It would be interesting to see how this project turns out! Being a trilogy with such amazing actors and Ayan’s creative vision, we’re sure we have a treat for us!

Furthermore, Ranbir Kapoor also gave a statement to Deccan Chronicle, speaking about the project he said, “I am extremely excited! Ayan is trying something beyond his years. I think Alia and me are soldiers in this dream of his. He is so hardworking. He has a vision. The kind of imagination. The dream that he is trying to put up. It cannot be possible without your backing. The kind of cushioning. The pillow you are surrounding him with!”