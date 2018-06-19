Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s “Badla“, is relieved to be finally away from prosthetics and heavy costumes.

Amitabh is currently shooting in Glasgow. He shared two photographs of himself dressed in a black suit on Twitter.

Confined, conscious and content until, the film releases. This be the life of creativity . ‘Badla’ moves each day. Finally away from and distant from prosthetics and heavy costume armour!” Big B captioned the image.

The 75-year-old thespian, who has previously described prosthetic make-up as a “torture” on his blog.

The actor earlier donned prosthetic make-up to look like a 12-year-old boy suffering from a rare genetic disorder called progeria in the 2009 movie “Paa” and for his latest release “102 Not Out“.

On the work front, Big B has two more films in his kitty — “Thugs Of Hindostan” and “Brahmastra“.

“Badla” also stars Taapsee Pannu. This will be the second time that Amitabh and Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space again after “Pink”.

However this will be the fourth time Big B will be collaborating with Ghosh. The two have previously worked in films like “TE3N“, “Kahaani” and “Aladin“.