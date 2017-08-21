Actress Bidita Bag, who will be showcasing the role of a cobbler in her upcoming film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is all set to impress the audience with her debut.

With the trailer and the songs from the film, what caught our attention the most is the romantic chemistry between Nawaz and Bidita. We recently got to know that the debutant actress insisted on multiple retakes while shooting intimate scenes with Nawaz.

Commenting on the same, Bidita said, “Phulwa, my character in the film is very unusual. The first few takes were looking innocent, cute and lovey-dovey. The boldness, the rawness, her (character’s) overpowering personality, and her passion was not coming across. So, I insisted on retakes to bring about that rawness of the character. Also, I was cast opposite Nawazuddin, a perfectionist. While kissing for the camera, two people shouldn’t just pretend that they are kissing each other. A kiss should be true to the characters they are playing, and the passion they share.”

Trending :

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz being her first film with the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita did not hesitate when it came to performing as per the story and showed thorough professionalism with her work. Bidita has also mentioned that Nawaz had been very understanding and made her feel comfortable throughout the shoot of the film, especially the intimate scenes. The film was recently passed with 3 cuts by the CBFC.

Produced by Kiran Shyam Shroff and Ashmith Kunder, directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is scheduled to release on 25th August, 2017.