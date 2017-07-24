Bhumi Pednekar is all set for her upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar.

In an interview with Koimoi, the actress revealed how it felt working with superstar Akshay Kumar, what is the film all about and what is her take on the ongoing ‘nepotism rocks’ controversy which is rocking Bollywood.

When asked about her take on nepotism, Bhumi said, “If you ask me personally, I have not faced it. Look at my story, I was working behind the camera. I don’t come from a film family. I was picked out to do that film. Similarly, Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, they don’t come from film families. Yes, it probably does exist and there are enough people who bear the brunt. I have been lucky enough not to have dealt with those people. We have been casting leads for Yash Raj. I know how many hundreds and thousands of boys and girls we would audition with the same kind of passion with which we would audition a star child. I am not going to say it does not exist, it does exist but then I have not experienced it first-hand.”

The actress won several awards for her performance in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, which released in 2015. How was the experience of working with a superstar like Akshay Kumar right on her second film? Bhumi answered, “I got along with Akshay sir really really well. He is so down to earth, he is so humble. It was so exciting to work with him. He is so dedicated, so punctual. It can be the spot dada on the set, it can be me or the director, his behavior towards everybody was the same. For a newcomer like me, to see someone like him who has been for so many years in the industry and it still so grounded—it was very inspiring.”

Is the script Inspired by Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? The actress explains, “The script is not inspired by the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, it is our contribution to our prime minister’s efforts. Until a few years ago, nobody even spoke of cleanliness in India but now we see dustbins, which is such a big change.”

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases on 11th August.