Bhumi Pednekar Gets A Star Inscribed After Her Name

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has a ‘star’ registered in her name now. And she has promised “this star” will keep shining “brighter”.

“I am a STAR….and only cause of all the love you guys give me. Really. Team Bhumi Pednekar you truly made my day. I’m so overwhelmed by your love and faith in me. This star will keep shining brighter, I promise… So thoughtful,” Bhumi tweeted.

The “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” actress turned a year older on Wednesday.

Along with her post, she uploaded a ‘Certificate of Registry’ from the Intergalactic Star Database, which is essentially like a novelty gift.

It reads: “Intergalactic Star Database number ISD0411819 will hereby be known as The Bhumi Star. This star was registered in star location NGC162 within the intergalactic star database situated in the constellation Andromeda. This listing will be recorded with the Intergalactic Star Database and members will be made aware of future publications featuring this information.”