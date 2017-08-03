Bhumi Pednekar: ‘Akshay Sir Is So Focused And Professional’

Bhumi Pednekar set a benchmark for Indian film actresses in her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha when she became one of the first actors to sport an over-weight look as per the demand of the script. She went on to win the well-deserved Filmfare Award for best female debut for her performance making her the most sought after actors of the Bollywood Industry.

The actress is all set to star opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in their upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Bhumi always looked up to Akshay as an actor. She said, “When you are growing up, you always have a fixed notion of what a superstar would be like but Akshay sir was completely different. He is so down to earth and always punctual on set. Professionally, I wish I could adopt these habits from him”.

She went on to say, “Akshay Sir is so focused and professional. He completely dedicates himself during the filming process. He is a great example to have for newcomers like us. On set, he is filled with excitement and is so well-behaved. He believes in spreading happiness.”

Trending :

Fans are excitedly waiting to see the two pair up onscreen for the first time and charm us with their romantic escapades!

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, KriArj Entertainment, Neeraj Pandey, Plan C Studios, and Cape of Good Films LLP, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film will release in cinemas on 11th August 2017.

The actress will also be seen in Shubh Mangal Savdhan opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho on 1st September this year!