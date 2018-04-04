Bhojpuri film director Upendrakumar Verma was arrested on Monday for circulating nude clips from his short film on social media. The director had approached the actress for a role in his upcoming short movie. The film was shot in a span of three days at Verma’s office in Versova.
The clips featuring a 28-year-old actress went viral on several pornographic websites. The video was first uploaded on YouTube and had crossed over thousand views.
As per the report in DNA, the actress filed a complaint when these videos went viral. The victim in her complaint has stated, “The film was shot in three days at Verma’s Mhada office in Andheri (West) last year. While a bath scene was being shot, my towel came undone, which Verma shot. He cleared my payment and while leaving his office, I requested him to delete that particular scene, which he assured he would. A few days later, I learnt from friends and relatives about the unedited bath scene being uploaded on YouTube. It was later picked up by three porn sites.”
While the director has been arrested, “The film was shot using Verma’s mobile. We have seized his mobile and laptop. He has been in hiding since the case was registered in January. He used to change his mobile number every month which made it difficult to trace him,” a police official informed the daily.
When the actress came to know about the clips, she asked Verma to remove the clips, he refused and later stopped answering her calls. The clips were later removed when the Mumbai police sought help of the cyber police.