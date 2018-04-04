Bhojpuri film director Upendrakumar Verma was arrested on Monday for circulating nude clips from his short film on social media. The director had approached the actress for a role in his upcoming short movie. The film was shot in a span of three days at Verma’s office in Versova.

The clips featuring a 28-year-old actress went viral on several pornographic websites. The video was first uploaded on YouTube and had crossed over thousand views.

As per the report in DNA, the actress filed a complaint when these videos went viral. The victim in her complaint has stated, “The film was shot in three days at Verma’s Mhada office in Andheri (West) last year. While a bath scene was being shot, my towel came undone, which Verma shot. He cleared my payment and while leaving his office, I requested him to delete that particular scene, which he assured he would. A few days later, I learnt from friends and relatives about the unedited bath scene being uploaded on YouTube. It was later picked up by three porn sites.”