Bhojpuri film director Upendrakumar Verma was arrested on Monday for circulating nude clips from his short film on social media. The director had approached the actress for a role in his upcoming short movie. The film was shot in a span of three days at Verma’s office in Versova.

The clips featuring a 28-year-old actress went viral on several pornographic websites. The video was first uploaded on YouTube and had crossed over thousand views.

Bhojpuri Film Director Arrested For Releasing Actress' Nude Clips On Social Media
As per the report in DNA, the actress filed a complaint when these videos went viral. The victim in her complaint has stated, “The film was shot in three days at Verma’s Mhada office in Andheri (West) last year. While a bath scene was being shot, my towel came undone, which Verma shot. He cleared my payment and while leaving his office, I requested him to delete that particular scene, which he assured he would. A few days later, I learnt from friends and relatives about the unedited bath scene being uploaded on YouTube. It was later picked up by three porn sites.”

