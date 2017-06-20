Bhojpuri Actress Anjali Shrivastava Found Dead In Juhu Apartment, Suicide Suspected

Bhojpuri actress Anjali Shrivastava was found dead in her apartment in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The 29-year-old actress’ body was found hanging from the ceiling of her apartment in Parimal Society on Juhu Road.

As per reports, the actress’ family residing in Allahabad, were trying to call her since Sunday night but she did not respond to their repeated calls. Worried about her, they got in touch with her landlord and informed him that they are unable to get in touch with her. Anjali’s landlord immediately informed the police and entered her flat along with the cops by opening it with a duplicate key. Upon entering the flat, they found the actress’ body hanging from the ceiling with a saree. Her body has been sent for autopsy.

Police are suspecting that the 29-year-old has committed suicide even though no suicide note has been found as yet. The police have started investigating on possible reasons why the actress might have committed suicide. The apartment’s watchman has informed the police that he last saw the actress on Saturday.

Trending :

The actress used to stay in the Juhu Road apartment since the past couple of years. Anjali’s parents are on their way to Mumbai. The actress, who was last seen in the action-comedy film Kehu Ta Dilme Ba, was reportedly going through a rough patch in her career.