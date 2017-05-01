Bhojpuri Actor & Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari’s House Attacked; 2 Arrested

Renowned Bhojpuri actor and Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari’s house was attacked by 8-9 unknown people at his Delhi residence. Manoj was not present at his house during the incident.

Manoj quoted, “Looks like a big conspiracy, that too with police involvement. No one should be spared.”

He further added, “Don’t know their intention or the reason behind but they were very abusive, were not scared of the police. They were 7-8 in number.”

Manoj also tweeted, “8-9 people have attacked my 159 North Avenue residence”.

According to the police, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who represents the northeast constituency of Delhi, was not present at his home during the attack.

Tiwari’s personal staff, who was injured in the incident, Abhinav Mishra said, “I came out after hearing the cook’s cry. He was being beaten up by four to five men. And when I intervened they also thrashed me.”

Two persons who were arrested are Jay Kumar and his brother Jaswant Singh.

Earlier this year, anonymous persons had smashed the windscreen of Manoj Tiwari’s car in Mumbai, and warned him to stay away from campaigning in Mumbai, a party leader had said.

“A stone was hurled at his car, followed by a piece of paper tied to another stone. On the paper it was written `Abhi to Kanch Toda Hai, Jyada Prachar Karoge To Muh Tod Denge (now it’s only windscreen, if you campaign further we will smash up your face),” Mishra revealed.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Tiwari had said, “Now is the time to work for slum dwellers in the city, which is possible only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ scheme is implemented”.

Tiwari also said that he is committed towards upliftment of the lives of the Delhi’s ‘jhuggi’ dwellers. He said this during his visit to Surajpur Jhuggi Basti in Samaypur Badli of north Delhi to learn about the problems of the families living there.