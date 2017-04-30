‘Baahubali…’ game changer for Indian movies, says Mahesh Bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” will redefine Indian cinema.

Bhatt says the film has the power to change how Indian cinema is perceived.

“Baahubali… is game changer, it’s the kind of movie that redefines everything you thought u knew & understood about Indian movies.” Bhatt tweeted.

Released in July 2015, “Baahubali: The Beginning” — the first film in the epic fantasy franchise — raked in over Rs 600 crore at the box office while leaving fans amazed at its grandiose sets, unprecedented action sequences and astounding storyline. Thus, fans across the world were waiting for “Baahubali 2”, which released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in over 6500 screens across India on Friday.

The film features Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead.

Shruti Haasan in awe of Reese Witherspoon

Actress Shruti Haasan heaped praise on American actress Reese Witherspoon for her performance in TV show “Big Little Lies”.

Witherspoon, who became a household name with 2001’s “Legally Blonde”, is one of Hollywood’s top-earning actresses.

“How fantastic is Reese Witherspoon in ‘Big Little Lies’ from ‘Legally Blonde’ to this,” Shruti tweeted.

“Big Little Lies”, a comedy-drama, also stars Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Alexander Skarsgård. It tells the story of three mothers whose lives unravel to the point of murder.

Hansal Mehta is a father figure to me, says Rajkummar

Actor Rajkummar Rao says filmmaker Hansal Mehta is not only his favourite director, but a father figure to him.

The actor, who has worked with the director in “Shahid”, “Citylights” and “Aligarh“, talked about his bond with Mehta while wishing him happy birthday on Twitter. Mehta turned a year older on Saturday.

“Happy birthday to one of the most special person in my life Hansal Mehta. My favourite director, a friend, father figure and family. Thank you for being you sir. Love you,” Rajkummar tweeted.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also wished Mehta with a post: “happy birthday to you bapu…May God bless you with happiness always my friend and precious director. Keep your infectious smile on.”