After flaunting her bachelorette pictures, laughter queen Bharti Singh has finally tied the knot with her beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa which was quite grand affair in Goa on December 3.
The marriage was attended by couple’s close friends and family. This quirky wedding was graced by Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Adaa Khan, Jay Bhanusali, Maahi Vij, Karan Wahi, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma, Siddharth Jadhav, Malishka and many more. Many friends of the duo shared the pictures of the newly-wed on their social media platforms which kept the fans updated on the marriage.
Both Bharti and Haarsh looked perfect together while they were all decked up in their wedding attire. And in the pictures, we can see that Bharti is full of happiness. Their wedding looked like a dream wedding! We got our hands on some amazing pictures and videos from their grand marriage.
Have a look:
Happy Married Life 🙌 @instabollywoodcrush 😘 . . . #bharti #harsh #bhartilaughterqueen #bhartisingh #bhartikibaraat #congratulations #justmarried #newlyweds #couplegoals #married #marriage #couple #traditional #traditionalwear #ethnic #bollywood #instabollywood #marriagegoals #brideandgroom #bride #beautifulbride #groom
Once again Congratulations To Newly Weds Couples Bharti And Harsh 😘🙏🏻🙌 @instabollywoodcrush . . . #bharti #harsh #bhartilaughterqueen #bhartisingh #bhartikibaraat #congratulations #justmarried #newlyweds #couplegoals #married #marriage #couple #traditional #traditionalwear #ethnic #bollywood #instabollywood #marriagegoals
Just Married : Bharti And Harsh Congratulations 😘😍 @instabollywoodcrush . . . #bharti #harsh #bhartilaughterqueen #bhartisingh #bhartikibaraat #congratulations #justmarried #newlyweds #couplegoals #married #marriage #couple #traditional #traditionalwear #ethnic #bollywood #instabollywood #marriagegoals
Trending
Happy Birthday to the loveliest man/ Mawali Bhai I know and a man who is loved by anyone who comes across him. @slimshetty may you have the most fabulous year. Kirthi May you smile and spread sunshine and love everywhere you go like you do. I love seeing you loved thus and you deserve every bit of it! 😘 #HappyBirthday
By looking at these pictures, we are sure that the guests must have enjoyed A LOT! Bharti’s reception outfit was designed by designer Neeta Lulla. Expressing her happiness, Bharati had earlier said, “I have always seen her work on social media and fashion weeks and heard about her work from film stars and seen it in some of the most iconic films. I’m excited about my costume, just like I am about my wedding. She is such a great mentor and she has guided us excellently till now. I know she will portray me as me in my most beautiful best on one of the biggest days of my life. I am ever so grateful to her as I admit I’m a big fan of her work.”