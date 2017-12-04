After flaunting her bachelorette pictures, laughter queen Bharti Singh has finally tied the knot with her beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa which was quite grand affair in Goa on December 3.

The marriage was attended by couple’s close friends and family. This quirky wedding was graced by Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Adaa Khan, Jay Bhanusali, Maahi Vij, Karan Wahi, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma, Siddharth Jadhav, Malishka and many more. Many friends of the duo shared the pictures of the newly-wed on their social media platforms which kept the fans updated on the marriage.

Both Bharti and Haarsh looked perfect together while they were all decked up in their wedding attire. And in the pictures, we can see that Bharti is full of happiness. Their wedding looked like a dream wedding! We got our hands on some amazing pictures and videos from their grand marriage.

Have a look:

#bhatikibaarat A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:55am PST

And our comedy queen is getting hitched❤️ @haarshlimbachiyaa30 weds @bharti.laughterqueen A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:13am PST

Our beautiful bride getting married❤️ A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:20am PST

#bhatikibaarat #reception @bharti.laughterqueen & @h3_entertainment A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 3, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

Chuda ceremony❤️ #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedsharsh @bharti.laughterqueen @h3_entertainment A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 3, 2017 at 1:15am PST

Look at the fun our celebs are having at bhartis wedding❤️#bharikibaraat #bhartiwedsharsh A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:34am PST

Chuda ceremony❤️ #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedsharsh A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:33am PST

Haldi ceremony❤️ #bhartikibarat #bhartiwedsharsh #haldiceremony #day3 A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:22pm PST

#engagment of @bharti.laughterqueen & @harsh❤️ #bhartikibaarat A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

An amazing start to the cocktail party❤️ with @whosunilgrover @bharti.laughterqueen @limbachiyaharsh03 #drgulati #bhartikibaarat A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:14am PST

An amazing start to the cocktail party❤️ with @whosunilgrover @bharti.laughterqueen @limbachiyaharsh03 #drgulati #Bhartikibaarat A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 2, 2017 at 10:52am PST

#bhartiharshkeshaadi #mehandi A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 2, 2017 at 7:42am PST

#bhartikishaadi #bhartiharshkeshaadi #mehandi @bharti.laughterqueen @h3_entertainment A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:11am PST

#bhartikishaadi #bhartiharshkeshaadi #mehandi A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 2, 2017 at 3:09am PST

#bhartiharshkeshaadi A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:05am PST

Some fun at the wedding #bhartikishadhi #bhartikkbaarat #bhartiwedsharsh A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:29am PST

@bharti.laughterqueen & @h3_entertainment at the Mehndi Ceremony A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:29am PST

Bharti ki Shadhi Day 2 #bhartikkbaraat #bhartiwedsharsh A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:26am PST

New guest to our comedy queens wedding❤️ @rakhisawant2511 #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedsharsh #day2 A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 1, 2017 at 11:50pm PST

Auspicious start to the functions #day2 #bhartikibaarat #bhartiwedsharsh @bharti.laughterqueen A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on Dec 1, 2017 at 11:46pm PST

Happy Birthday to the loveliest man/ Mawali Bhai I know and a man who is loved by anyone who comes across him. @slimshetty may you have the most fabulous year. Kirthi May you smile and spread sunshine and love everywhere you go like you do. I love seeing you loved thus and you deserve every bit of it! 😘 #HappyBirthday A post shared by Malishka (@mymalishka) on Dec 3, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

Ghadi ghadi drama karte hain;) @sanayairani enveloped and gulped in the greens;) #fun #weddingparty #bhartikibaraat @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 Jiyo! A post shared by Malishka (@mymalishka) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:49am PST

Poolwaale dulhaniya ke jaayenge;) #bhartikibaraat #photooftheday #aboutlastnight @bharti.laughterqueen . Two days to go Dulhan aish kar le😘 A post shared by Malishka (@mymalishka) on Dec 1, 2017 at 10:50pm PST

Wishing only the best for this wonderful couple. @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 – we love u immensely ❤️❤️❤️ …. thanks for this lovely pic @ssumier.official A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:39am PST

By looking at these pictures, we are sure that the guests must have enjoyed A LOT! Bharti’s reception outfit was designed by designer Neeta Lulla. Expressing her happiness, Bharati had earlier said, “I have always seen her work on social media and fashion weeks and heard about her work from film stars and seen it in some of the most iconic films. I’m excited about my costume, just like I am about my wedding. She is such a great mentor and she has guided us excellently till now. I know she will portray me as me in my most beautiful best on one of the biggest days of my life. I am ever so grateful to her as I admit I’m a big fan of her work.”