Bharat Teaser Out: Salman Khan & Ali Abbas Zafar Promise A Rollercoaster Ride Of Emotions!

After teasing us with the on set location pictures, Salman Khan has finally revealed the teaser of Bharat on the occasion of Independence Day. Salman, who is currently shooting in Malta for the film, shared the it on his Social Media platforms.

He took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Kuch Rishte Zameen se hote hai, Aur kuch Khoon se.. Mere Paas Dono Thee ! कुछ रिश्ते ज़मीन से होते है, और कुछ खून से.. मेरे पास दोनो थे ! @Bharat_TheFilm @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife #KatrinaKaif #Tabu @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @norafatehi @nikhilnamit @reellifeprodn @tseries.”

The video starts with a soothing music which has a backdrop of circus with Salman’s voiceover in the background. He says, ‘Bhauji kehte the, kuch rishte zameen se hote hai aur kuch rishte khoon se. Mere pass dono hi the.’ And then the logo of Bharat comes up with India’s map in the background. The caption reads, ‘A journey of a man and a nation together.’ Well, this 49 secs video has already built a lot of curiosity amongst us! Now we really can’t wait for the trailer.

Recently, Nora Fatehi, who is also a part of the film, thanked Salman to believe in her. She said, “Bharat is a big project for me, and I want to give my best to it. I am grateful to Salman, Ali and producer Atul Agnihotri who thought I was perfect for the character. Working under Ali’s direction will be a wonderful experience.”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on Eid 2019.