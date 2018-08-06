Salman Khan starrer Bharat wrapped the first schedule of the film in Mumbai and is all set to start the upcoming schedule in Malta. Salman Khan and Disha Patani shot two dramatic action sequences in Mumbai in the first schedule. The first schedule also included a song sequence, a sneak peek of which was shared by director Ali Abbas Zafar raising the curiosity of the audience.

Announcing the wrap of the first schedule, Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted,” First schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm completed in Mumbai, two dramatic action sequences done….. thank you cast & crew….Here we co0me Malta..get ready for Desi rock n rolla…”

With the story plot revolving around Russian circus during the 60s and 70s era, the actors, Disha and Salman have been prepping themselves for the roles for a long time. Disha who will be portraying the role of a trapeze dancer in the film learned and rehearsed her moves with circus artists from across the globe.

First schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm completed in Mumbai, two dramatic action sequences done …. thanks you cast & crew … Here we come Malta .. 😎😍🤩 get ready for Desi rock n rolla… — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 6, 2018

This will be the third time that audience will see the actor-director duo, Salman, and Ali Abbas Zafar coming together after Tiger Zinda hai and Sultan. Bharat will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles playing the on-screen love interest.

Bharat revolves around the story of a son’s promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. With Salman and Katrina playing the lead roles in the movie, Bharat will also see an ensemble cast of actors like Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bharat’ is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.