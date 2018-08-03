Bharat Song Slow Motion: BLOCKBUSTER Salman Khan, SUPER HOT Disha Patani & 500 Dancers!

Salman Khan & Disha Patani have been shooting over the last week for the former’s entry in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and an elaborate dance number featuring both the stars.

Now, sources have revealed that Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat‘s director promises all the elements of a typical Salman chartbuster in the track which is titled Slow Motion.

A source close to DNA newspaper revealed, “This is possibly one of the biggest dance numbers in Bollywood. Since this is a circus sequence, there were over 500 background dancers. The track is called Slow Motion and will feature Salman performing daredevil stunts as he enters through a fire ring.” The gaana will be a tribute to the ’60s and ’70s — when the Russian circus was extremely popular in the country — and will be a part of the Salman-Disha track in the period film.

With all the deets above, the curiosity only arouses further and fans can’t wait for the Salman starrer to hit the theatres.