Bharat: Nora Fatehi Is Busy Learning Spanish For This Salman Khan Starrer!

Actress Nora Fatehi has started taking basic Spanish lessons for her upcoming film Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

She is set to begin shoot for the film in Malta. She plays a Latina in the film, which spans over decades.

In order to play the part perfectly, Nora has started taking Spanish lessons.

“I have started taking basic Spanish lessons from a very good Spanish friend. He has been teaching me how to speak English with a Spanish accent and basic day-to-day words I can use in my scenes,” Nora said in a statement.

After wrapping up the Mumbai schedule of his upcoming film Bharat, superstar Salman Khan is now shooting in Malta, which he calls a “lovely country”. Salman on Friday night tweeted a photograph of himself and captioned it: “Starting the shooting schedule of ‘Bharat’ in Malta, lovely country.”

The Dabangg star’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, who is co-producing the film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, tweeted: “‘Bharat’ in Malta.”

For his role in the film, Salman Khan will undergo multiple look changes as its timeline is spread across decades – from 1960 till current times. Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Tabu among others.

The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Bharat is slated for an Eid release in 2019.