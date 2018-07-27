After the latest news about Priyanka Chopra making an exit from Bharat, which has also been confirmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar, we wonder who will replace the former for the role of Salman Khan’s wife in the movie. We do have actresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone & more who sound perfect for the role but do the filmmakers think alike?

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan are one pair, fans can’t wait to see working together. But owing to the success the actress has achieved, it’s hard for DP to settle for a role which doesn’t portray her as a leading character. And when it comes to Dabbang Khan, it’s not easy to steal away his thunder. Pretty much of a dilemma and ego clashes between the two super-hit stars would in addition complement the entire situation. Keeping in mind the above factors, will the makers still opt for Deepika? Or will the factors matter more? Though Deepika isn’t working on any film currently and is available, rumours suggest that the actress is not taking projects because of an upcoming extremely special event of her life. Yes, we’re talking about her wedding which is alleged to take place in December this year.

Anushka Sharma: Viewers highly appreciated Anushka as well as Salman- Anushka’s pair in Sultan. At this moment, Anushka does sound the perfect match, also keeping in mind the fact that Anushka just completed working on two of her upcoming projects, Zero and Sui Dhaaga, and is available at the moment. We wonder if the filmmakers think alike and opt for Anushka for the role of Salman’s wife in Bharat.

Katrina Kaif: We have Katrina here, and Katrina there, it wouldn’t be possible to have Katrina everywhere! In simple words, Katrina has worked with director Ali Abbas Zafar in Tiger Zinda Hai previously, and is also coming up with the third installment of Tiger franchise. It’ll be too monotonous for the viewers to watch the same actress working for every upcoming movie of the director. But at the same time, Katrina & Salman are one of viewer’s favourite couple on-screen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: With her stunning comeback in Veere Di Wedding, everyone is expecting to see more of her. She is doing a film with Dharma Productions which reportedly stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani. She could be one of the better options to rope in as we loved the chemistry of Salman & Kareena in Bodyguard & Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Let’s see what the filmmakers decide and if they think alike!