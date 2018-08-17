Bharat: Katrina Kaif Joins Salman Khan In Malta For A POWER-PACKED Schedule

Katrina Kaif begins her journey of Bharat as she headed to Bharat today to kickstart the shoot of the Salman Khan starrer film.

While the film went on floors earlier last month, Katrina Kaif begins her first schedule now. The actress posted an Instagram story announcing her departure for Malta.

Bharat recently wrapped the first schedule of the film which included action sequences and daredevil stunts with fire for both Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

The first schedule included a grand circus sequence wherein Salman Khan was seen doing a bike stunt amidst a ring if fire, while Disha Patani plays a trapeze artist.

The team also shot for a song choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Salman Khan who recently reached Malta for the second schedule of Bharat has been posting pictures and videos building the curiosity of the audience.

Katrina Kaif will be reuniting with Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar after the blockbuster success of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Marking the occasion of Independence day, team Bharat shared the first teaser of the film intriguing the audience for the much anticipated film.

Salman will yet again treat the audience on the festive season of Eid next year with the release of Bharat.

The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman Khan will be recreating his ‘Karan-Arjun’ look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.

The film is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods. Bharat will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bharat‘ is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.