Bharat: Katrina Kaif Finally Breaks Silence On Being A Part Of This Salman Khan Starrer!

Actress Katrina Kaif, who has replaced Priyanka Chopra in Ali Abbas Zafar’s forthcoming film Bharat starring Salman Khan, says she doesn’t think she has saved the project in any way by being a part of it in the nick of time.

Katrina has made a last minute entry in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat after Priyanka opted out of it.

Asked to share her thoughts on how graceful she has been in saving Bharat at the last moment, Katrina said, “It’s not like that. I don’t see it that way at all. Ali Abbas Zafar is very dear friend of mine. We have worked with each other earlier in ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan‘ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘ and both films were extremely successful. More importantly, I had a great experience working on those two films.”

She said that like all her other films, she chose Bharat also on the basis of its script.

“The roles which I have chosen for myself are purely based on script and what my character is in that film. So for me, it is extremely exciting to be working with the team again. When this time Ali contacted me, he told me ‘Goldfish’… He calls me Goldfish… He said, ‘I am sending you a script and just react to it and tell me what you feel about it’.

“When I read the script, I thought it was an absolutely wonderful script and I felt extremely excited about the character which I am playing in the film. Therefore, I am very happy to be part of the film.”

Katrina spoke on the sidelines of the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 here.

In Bharat, Katrina will play the love interest of Salman. She will be joining the shoot in the upcoming schedule beginning in September.

Bharat began production earlier this month and the first look of the film is already out. The film also stars Tabu, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

It is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father. Produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, it will release on Eid 2019.