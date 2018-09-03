Bharat: Jackie Shroff Reunites With Salman Khan & His Look Has Already Increased Our Curiosity!

Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat has given surprises to its fans time and again with exciting additions in the cast. The movie which stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif and of late, also added Jackie Shroff in the cast. The good news is that Jackie has joined the team on the sets and this picture with director is only getting us more curious.

The director has confirmed the senior actor to step in as the father of Salman Khan for the period film and Jackie seemed to be all in for the character just after he heard the naration. Ali Abbas Zafar shared,” We met Jaggu da in London and discussed his dates and looks. I have wanted to work with him for a long time as I feel he is the perfect amalgamation of a star and actor. I was very glad as Jackie sir instantly agreed with the story to do the film in just 20 mins of narration.”

This picture from the sets of Jackie & director Ali Abbas sort of twinning with all smiles is going viral, and we can’t keep calm until the movie hits the theatres! Bharat will also be a reunion for Salman Khan & Jackie Shroff after 8 long years.

After wrapping the first schedule in Mumbai, the team has recently concluded the second schedule in Malta. The cast has been sharing pictures from the sets piquing the interests of the audience for the much anticipated film.

Bharat depicts the eternal bond shared by a father and son, which is quite evident in the teaser. Dropped on Independence day, the teaser spread like a wild fire creating a frenzy across quarters raising the anticipation for the film.

Salman Khan will yet again treat the audience on the festive season of Eid next year with the release of Bharat.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The movie also stars Tabu & Sunil Grover, and is releasing on Eid 2019.