Bharat: Is This Katrina Kaif’s Look In The Salman Khan Starrer?

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which also stars Salman Khan in the lead. Recently, designer Ashely Rebello shared a picture of Salman on his Instagram account where he has mentioned that it’s Khan’s look from the film.

Now, after this recent picture posted by Katrina Kaif, we wonder if this is the actress’ look for the movie too!

Katrina Kaif posted a photo on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen carrying wavy curls (which is more like a beachy wave) and complementing it with nude lip shade and kohl. She wore a white buttoned shirt, embroidered on the front, giving it more of an aesthetic look. What’s important to notice is that the actress captioned the picture, Malta, which is the location for the shoot of the film. Since, it was the first picture shared by Kat from the sets of Bharat, we wonder if this is her first look for the shoot!

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram 🌟🌸Malta A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 20, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

Katrina Kaif will be reuniting with Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar after the blockbuster success of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat is the adaptation of the Korean film, Ode To My Father released in the year 2014. Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The movie is slated for an Eid release in 2019.