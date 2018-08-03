Bharat – Inshallah – Tiger 3: A PERFECT Line-Up For Salman Khan!

Salman Khan out of all stars has a line-up anyone would wish for. Dabangg 3 and Bharat are confirmed whereas the others like, Tiger 3, Kick 2, Ready 2, Sher Khan, Inshallah are in talks. Fans already trended ‘We Don’t Want Dabangg 3‘ and we echo their thoughts.

According to us the perfect line-up for Salman Khan will be Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah and hopefully Ali Abbas Zafar’s sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai. This would be a BLOCKBUSTER kind of line-up for Salman. We all have seen how Salman surrenders himself to someone like Ali Abbas Zafar & that’s why the next 2 out of 3 films could turn out to be a game changer.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi, is slated for an Eid release in 2019. It can go either the Bajrangi Bhaijaan way or the Tubelight way. Given the track record of Ali handling the realistic subjects, the movie seems to be a winner for Salman Khan.

Recently a news popped up that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production has recently registered the title Inshallah with Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association and it will star Salman Khan. It was also being said Bhansali is currently working on the script and will start the shoot by next year. The pair of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan will surely attract the eyeballs of many.

Apart from all this we all know there’s a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai waiting for Salman Khan. As per last heard Ali Abbas Zafar will start working on its script in full force after Bharat. So, to go as per our line-up Salman Khan should wrap up Inshallah and start working with Ali once again for the third instalment of Tiger Zinda Hai.