Be it Sultan, Gunday or Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar has never failed to strike a chord with the audience as his films always have a dash of human touch to it. The director says it is because he tries to bring his real-life experiences and emotions in every movie he does. His next is Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and many others.

“I never went to a film school to study about movies. Most of my education has been from my real-life experiences. So, I try and bring my real-life emotions and experiences in my films,” Zafar told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The 36-year-old filmmaker, who is currently shooting for his upcoming Salman Khan-starrer in Malta, says he purposely adds a sprinkle of emotions to his movies.

“Obviously as humans, we are very emotional people. So, somewhere it is a conscious touch that a film needs to work emotionally for an audience and for a filmmaker when it goes out. That has been the practice for me from the first one,” Zafar said.

For his new film, Zafar is reuniting with his Tiger Zinda Hai cast Salman and actress Katrina Kaif.

Before Katrina, actress Priyanka Chopra was cast in the film, which is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father.

In July, Zafar tweeted that Priyanka was no longer a part of his upcoming movie. He said the reason was “very special” and that she informed in the “nick of time about her decision”.

Asked if he had to tweak the script for Katrina, he said: “Whenever we do films, we cast the film and obviously alterations are made once an actor has been cast. Because this happened in such a short span of time, I just sent the script to Katrina and said, ‘You read it and you react as an audience’. When she read it, she called me back she said, ‘Nothing to say apart from I want to do a part’.”

Zafar was glad Katrina reacted positively to the script.

The film also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

About Disha, he said: “When the film comes out, you will understand why all these actors are in the film and what their roles are. I have shot with Disha and she is fabulous. The kind of hard work she has put and the energy she brings on to the set we are happy with that.”