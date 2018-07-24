After travelling for Dabangg tour across countries, Salman Khan is back to shoot for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. On Sunday, the team of Bharat started shooting for the first schedule in Mumbai. Ali had took to his Twitter account and made an announcement.

He wrote, “So here we are together again…. @Bharat_TheFilm begins its shoot today. May god bless us @BeingSalmanKhan @priyankachopra @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @atulreellife @TSeries.”

Yesterday, designer Ashely Rebello shared a picture of Salman on his Instagram account where he has mentioned that it’s Khan’s look from the film. He wrote, “Sk in Bharat one day down many more to go / @beingsalmankhan @beinghumanclothing @fashion @costumes @stage @colour @song fabric @dancers @performers.”

In the collage, we can see Salman is seen donning a black t-shirt with a leather jacket. This look of Salman looks quite similar than what we have seen him in his earlier films. Until his look in the prosthetics comes out, it is difficult to say which will be his final look!

Are you guys excited?

Earlier, talking about the film, Disha had said, “I feel lucky to be a part of ‘Bharat‘. I think it’s a blessing of God, and the love and support of my family and followers that I am getting to do some good and interesting work. Eventually, everything depends on your hard work. So, if you work hard, then everything will be fine in your life.”

Bharat is the adaptation of the Korean film, Ode To My Father released in the year 2014. Bharat also stars Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s TSeries.

Bharat is slated for an Eid release in 2019.