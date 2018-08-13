Bharat: Disha Patani Follows The Helen Way. Deets Inside!

Disha Patani who will be seen essaying the role of a trapeze artist based in the 60s in her upcoming Bharat has her costumes inspired by Helen’s costumes from the 1960s.

The actress’ attire will be mostly embellished in stones, crystals and tube bead tassels similar to that of the evergreen actress Helen’s costumes from her movies.

Created by Alvira Agnihotri and Ashley Rebello, the actress’ costumes ideas have been highly inspired by the circus of 1960. The actress, who plays a trapeze artist in the movie has been taking formal training to play her part correct.

The actress recently wrapped up her first schedule where daredevil stunts and high action sequences with fire is involved.

Disha who will be seen in a pivotal role in ‘Bharat’ has been practicing gymnastics and stunts for quite some time. One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani is often seen wooing her fans with her stunning pictures and training videos on social media.

After the humungous success of M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2, Disha Patani will now be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Tabu amongst others.